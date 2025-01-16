Bank holiday today: Banks closed in Chennai on January 16 for Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks in Chennai are closed today, January 16, for Uzhavar Thirunal, a public holiday. Banks in other regions will operate as usual.

Banks in Chennai will remain closed today, on January 16 due to the festival of Uzhavar Thirunal. Banks in other parts of the country will be open today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 16 is a public holiday in Chennai, during which banks and financial institutions are closed for business. It must be noted that bank holidays differ across the country according to different states. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Uzhavar Thirunal Uzhavar Thirunal is a day to celebrate the valuable contributions of farmers to society. It is predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The day is usually marked with various activities highlighting the importance of agriculture. This festival usually coincides with Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. It starts on January 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Uzhavar Thirunal, farmers are often given special recognition, with government officials distributing rewards as well as agricultural resources.

Bank holidays Bank holidays vary across the country and between states. Customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

The list of holidays is mentioned in the annual holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, all banks will operate their online and mobile banking services apps regardless of bank holidays. Customers must check the latest notifications for the availability of such services. Customers can also withdraw cash from bank ATMs.