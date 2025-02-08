Bank Holiday today: Are banks open or closed on February 8th across India for second Saturday? Are banks in Delhi open or closed for assembly election results 2025 today? Details here.

Bank Holiday today: Today, February 8, the results of the elections to the national capital's assembly will be out. So, are the banks in Delhi open or closed on February 8 on assembly election counting day? Further, today, is also a Saturday, so are banks open or closed across India? Mint takes a look.

Bank Holiday Today: February 8 — Second Saturday Notably, banks across India — both public and private banks — are closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month, regardless of other reasons. So, yes, banks across the country, including the national capital Delhi, will remain closed today on account of second Saturday.

All first and third Saturdays and working days are as usual. And further, in case the month has a fifth Saturday, that would also be a working day.

Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, apart from the usual weekends off (second and fourth Saturday, and all Sundays). Thus, banks will remain closed for eight days in February 2025 on account of various regional and national holidays on: February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 28, under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Weekend Bank Holidays List — February 2025 For the weekend offs, banks will be closed on: February 2 (Sunday), February 8 (second Saturday), February 9 (Sunday), February 16 (Sunday), February 22 (fourth Saturday), February 23 (Sunday).

Overall, this month has at least 14 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. However, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states. Therefore, it is best check with your nearest bank branch for their holiday list in advance to keep informed and make preparations for emergencies or ahead of the long weekends.