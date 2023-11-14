Bank Holiday Today: Banks to remain closed in THESE cities on Diwali Balipratipada
Bank Holiday Today: Banks will be closed in various Indian cities today, November 14, for Diwali and other festivities. Online banking services will still be available.
Banks will remain closed in various Indian cities today, November 14, owing to Diwali and other festivities. Physical bank branches will be inaccessible, however, online banking services will function seamlessly. The customers can conduct e-transactions, check balances, and manage other essential activities.