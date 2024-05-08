Bank holiday today: Banks to remain closed in THIS state for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024
Bank holiday Today: May 8 marks Rabindra Jayanti, the birthday of the renowned Bengali poet, Rabindranath Tagore. This day holds immense cultural significance, especially in the Indian state of West Bengal. In observance of Rabindra Jayanti, a public holiday is declared in West Bengal. Banks in West Bengal will be closed.