Bank holiday today: Today is Rabindra Jayanti, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, a prominent Bengali poet, writer, and philosopher.

Bank holiday Today: May 8 marks Rabindra Jayanti, the birthday of the renowned Bengali poet, Rabindranath Tagore. This day holds immense cultural significance, especially in the Indian state of West Bengal. In observance of Rabindra Jayanti, a public holiday is declared in West Bengal. Banks in West Bengal will be closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 10th, banks will remain closed due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival. This Hindu festival, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is considered auspicious for new beginnings and is celebrated across India.

May 11th is the second Saturday of the month, a designated bank holiday in India. Banks will remain closed on this day as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 12th is a Sunday, a weekly bank holiday across India. Therefore, banks will be closed on this day as well.

Rabindra Jayanti 2024 Today is Rabindra Jayanti, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, a prominent Bengali poet, writer, and philosopher. This day is primarily celebrated in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

In West Bengal, Rabindra Jayanti is a public holiday, and banks and government offices remain closed to mark the occasion. So, if you're referring to a bank holiday for Rabindra Nath Tagore's birthday, it would be in the state of West Bengal, India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other bank holidays in May 2024 May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11 bank holiday: Second Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 12 bank holiday: Sunday

May 18 bank holiday: Sunday

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 25 bank holiday: Fourth Saturday

May 26 bank holiday: Sunday

The holiday calendar for banks is determined by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the respective state governments. The regional bank holidays differ according to the local customs and traditions of various states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!