Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are open or closed on Saturday, August 1 — RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: All private and public-sector banks across the country will remain open today, August 1, as the date falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a working day for all lenders.

As per guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on all Sundays. As a result, customers cannot avail in-branch banking services on these days.

Banks are typically shut across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, bank operations are suspended pan-India on gazetted public holidays.

When is the next bank holiday Apart from the usual Sunday off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday will be on August 4, when banks in Agartala will remain closed on account of Ker Puja. The next nationwide bank holiday will be observed on August 15, when banks across India will remain closed for Independence Day.

In the month of August, private and public-sector banks are scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be due to Patriot's Day, Independence Day, Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam and Raksha Bandhan, among others.

Also Read | RBI proposes tighter securitization rules with ₹1 crore minimum investment

Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

Customers are advised to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with their local bank branch before planning a visit as it can help ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances or cash transactions are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.

What transactions can you do during banks holidays? Although in-branch services remain unavailable during national and regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

If you are facing cash emergencies, you can easily withdraw money from ATMs as they remain open round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.