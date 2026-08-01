Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are open or closed on Saturday, August 1 — RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: All private and public-sector banks across the country will remain open today, August 1, as the date falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a working day for all lenders.
As per guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on all Sundays. As a result, customers cannot avail in-branch banking services on these days.
Banks are typically shut across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, bank operations are suspended pan-India on gazetted public holidays.
Apart from the usual Sunday off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday will be on August 4, when banks in Agartala will remain closed on account of Ker Puja. The next nationwide bank holiday will be observed on August 15, when banks across India will remain closed for Independence Day.
In the month of August, private and public-sector banks are scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be due to Patriot's Day, Independence Day, Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam and Raksha Bandhan, among others.
Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
Customers are advised to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with their local bank branch before planning a visit as it can help ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances or cash transactions are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.
Although in-branch services remain unavailable during national and regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.
If you are facing cash emergencies, you can easily withdraw money from ATMs as they remain open round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.
While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.
Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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