Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 20 December? Is it a long weekend off in Sikkim? Check full list

Bank holiday today: December 20 is a bank holiday in Sikkim for harvest festival celebrations of the Lepcha and Bhutia communities.
There is a total of 17 holidays for public and private banks in India in December 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official state-wise calendar for 2025-26. These include the weekend leaves (Second Saturday, Fourth Saturday, all Sundays) and other important regional or religious occasions.
In case you have an emergency need on a bank holiday, online and mobile app banking services are available even on national holidays (unless prior notification is sent to users for technical or other reasons). For cash, you can use the local ATMs, online banking or fintech apps, and the UPI function.
Yes, in Sikkim, banks will be closed for three consecutive days from 20-22 December (Saturday-Monday) on account of Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities, to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year.
Notably, 21 December is also a Sunday, and will a holiday pan-India besides in Sikkim.
All public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in a month. They work as usual on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of all months.
