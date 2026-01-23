Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami, Netaji's birthday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Banks in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal are closed today on occasion of Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Basanta Panchami, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and the Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Notably, this is a long weekend off (Friday to Sunday) in these states, as 24 January is the second Saturday, and 25 January is a Sunday.

Check holiday dates with your local branch Notably, holidays may vary across states due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow customers to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. This includes weekly offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, for public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

What you can and cannot do when banks are closed You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holidays in January 2026 — Check RBI calendar 1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram, and Kerala due to New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.

3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

4 January — Bank holiday due to Sunday.

10 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

11 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

12 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal due to the Birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.