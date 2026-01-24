Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on 24 January for fourth Saturday? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in all states across India are closed today for fourth Saturday weekend holiday.

Notably, this is a long weekend off (Friday to Monday) in many states, as 23 January was regional holidays in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, 24 January is the fourth Saturday, 25 January is a Sunday, and 26 January is Republic Day.

Bank holidays: Check full RBI calendar — January 2026 Thursday — 1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

Friday — 2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram, and Kerala due to New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.

Saturday — 3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

Sunday — 4 January — Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Saturday — 10 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

Sunday — 11 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Monday — 12 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal due to the Birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

Wednesday — 14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

Thursday — 15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

Friday — 16 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Thiruvalluvar Day.

Saturday — 17 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

Sunday — 18 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Friday — 23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

Saturday — 24 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

Sunday — 25 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Monday — 26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.

Check holiday dates with your local branch Notably, holidays may vary across states due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow customers to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. This includes weekly offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, for public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

What you can and cannot do when banks are closed You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.