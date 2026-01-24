Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on 24 January for fourth Saturday? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in all states across India are closed today for fourth Saturday weekend holiday.
Notably, this is a long weekend off (Friday to Monday) in many states, as 23 January was regional holidays in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, 24 January is the fourth Saturday, 25 January is a Sunday, and 26 January is Republic Day.
Notably, holidays may vary across states due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow customers to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. This includes weekly offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, for public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
