Bank holiday: Are banks closed today, on April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti? Check schedule here

Bank holidays today: All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are closed today, on April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti, April 12 for second Saturday, and April 13 for Sunday weekly off holiday. Take a look at the details and bank holiday schedule for April 2025 here.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are holidays for all banks. Keep an eye out for the extended weekends due to this as April 14 and 15 are also bank holidays in some states for Ambedkar Jayanti and state-specific festivals such as Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Himachal Day, respectively.

In addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please ask your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Bank Holiday Today & This Week — April 10, 12, 13 April 10 (Thursday) — Mahavir Jayanti (Birth of Lord Mahavir) — Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana.

April 12 (Saturday) — Second Saturday of the month — Public and private banks pan-India will be closed on this day.

April 13 (Sunday) — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 14 (Monday) — The day marks Ambedkar Jayanti — birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and more. — Thus banks will remain closed across many states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 15 (Tuesday) — Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu — Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.

Upcoming Bank Holidays This Month — April 2025 We take a look at all the upcoming bank holiday dates this month:

April 18 (Friday) — Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — Banks will remain closed for services in states including, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 20 (Sunday) — Easter Sunday — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 21 (Monday) — Garia Puja — Banks will remain closed in Tripura, to observe the local tribal festival.

April 26 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday of the month — Public and private banks pan-India will be closed on this day.

April 27 (Sunday) — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 29 (Tuesday) — Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu — Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday) — Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity — Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.