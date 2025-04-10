Bank holiday: Are banks closed today, on April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti? Check schedule here

Bank holidays today: All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are closed today, on April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti, April 12 for second Saturday, and April 13 for Sunday weekly off holiday. Take a look at the details and bank holiday schedule for April 2025 here.
Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are holidays for all banks. Keep an eye out for the extended weekends due to this as April 14 and 15 are also bank holidays in some states for Ambedkar Jayanti and state-specific festivals such as Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Himachal Day, respectively.
In addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please ask your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.
We take a look at all the upcoming bank holiday dates this month:
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.