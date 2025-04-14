Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025? Check schedule here

Bank holiday today, April 14 — Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Banks across various states in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are likely to be closed today, on April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and some state specific holidays.

Some states are also celebrating Bihu, Tamil New Year, and Vishu, for which banks will be closed today, on April 14, 2025. Further, April 15 is also a holiday in some states due to regional harvest and new year celebrations. Take a look at the full bank holidays schedule for April 2025 here.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 — Where Are Banks Open and Closed Today? Public and private sector banks in Mumbai and New Delhi will be closed today (Monday) for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. Banks across Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are closed today.

What is Ambedkar Jayanti? Why is it Celebrated? Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was India's first Law and Justice Minister of India, in then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet. He also Chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

This year, is the Indian social reformer and politician's 134th birth anniversary. Thus, holiday has been declared in states, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, aka the “Father of the Indian Constitution”.

What is Open and Closed for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025? The Indian stock market is closed today, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. In addition to government offices and banks, all educational institutions — including private and government schools and colleges — will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

All essential services such as general stores, hospitals, and ration shops, are likely to remain operational on April 14. However, the Outpatient Departments or OPDs in some hospitals may be closed for the day. You are advised to check with local healthcare facilities for the exact timings and availability of services.

Bank Holidays in April 2025 — Full Schedule The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these following dates as bank holidays in April 2025.

April 15 (Tuesday) — Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu — Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.

April 16 (Wednesday) — Banks closed in Assam for Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday) — Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — Banks will remain closed for services in states including, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 20 (Sunday) — Easter Sunday — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 21 (Monday) — Garia Puja — Banks will remain closed in Tripura, to observe the local tribal festival.

April 26 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday of the month — Public and private banks pan-India will be closed on this day.

April 27 (Sunday) — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 29 (Tuesday) — Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu — Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday) — Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity — Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.