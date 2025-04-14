Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025? Check schedule here

Bank holiday today, April 14 — Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Banks across various states in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are likely to be closed today, on April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and some state specific holidays.
Some states are also celebrating Bihu, Tamil New Year, and Vishu, for which banks will be closed today, on April 14, 2025. Further, April 15 is also a holiday in some states due to regional harvest and new year celebrations. Take a look at the full bank holidays schedule for April 2025 here.
Public and private sector banks in Mumbai and New Delhi will be closed today (Monday) for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. Banks across Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are closed today.
Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was India's first Law and Justice Minister of India, in then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet. He also Chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.
This year, is the Indian social reformer and politician's 134th birth anniversary. Thus, holiday has been declared in states, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, aka the “Father of the Indian Constitution”.
The Indian stock market is closed today, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. In addition to government offices and banks, all educational institutions — including private and government schools and colleges — will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.
All essential services such as general stores, hospitals, and ration shops, are likely to remain operational on April 14. However, the Outpatient Departments or OPDs in some hospitals may be closed for the day. You are advised to check with local healthcare facilities for the exact timings and availability of services.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these following dates as bank holidays in April 2025.
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.