Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 15 for Pohela Boishakh 2025, Bohag Bihu? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today, April 15: Banks in some states in India will be closed today (April 15), for regional harvest festivals and new year celebrations such as Bengali New Year aka Pohela Boishakh 2025, Bohag Bihu, and Himachal Day.

Notably, while not a long weekend, April 18 is Good Friday and will be a day off for all banks, across India. Thus, we take a look at the full bank holidays schedule for April 2025 here.

Bank Holiday Today — April 15, 2025 Today, April 15 (Tuesday), is celebrated as Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam, and Himachal Day in Himachal Pradesh.

All public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India, will thus remain closed across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, in order to observe these state-specific festivals.

Bank Holidays in April 2025 — Full Schedule The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these following dates as bank holidays in April 2025.

Besides the central bank listed holidays, banks across India are also closed on each second and fourth Saturday of the month, and all the Sundays in any given month. Thus, keep an eye out for those extended weekend offs, and plan your bank work accordingly.

April 16 (Wednesday) — Banks closed in Assam for Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday) — Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — Banks will remain closed pan-India for services in states including, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 20 (Sunday) — Easter Sunday — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 21 (Monday) — Garia Puja — Banks will remain closed in Tripura, to observe the local tribal festival.

April 26 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday of the month — Public and private banks pan-India will be closed on this day.

April 27 (Sunday) — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

April 29 (Tuesday) — Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu — Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday) — Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity — Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.

Can I Use Online / Net Banking During Holidays? Will ATMs Be Open? Yes, despite it being any holiday, can can continue to use your online banking, mobile banking, net banking platform, bank apps, and local ATMs, as usual, unless maintenance timings or technical issues are specifically notified about by your bank.

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.