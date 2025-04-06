Bank holidays in April: Check dates for Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, and more

Bank holidays in April 20: Today, April 6 (Sunday) is also a bank holiday across India. The second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are holidays for all banks — public and private, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Keep an eye out for the extended weekends due to this.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its list of official bank holidays for the month of April 2025. We take a look at all the upcoming bank holiday dates this month, including Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Easter, and weekend holidays on Saturday and Sundays.
Notably, bank customers must keep in mind that holidays across states in India are different including national holidays, weekends, and based on local requirements, religious festivities and other celebrations. Please check with your nearest branch for a confirmed holiday list for your bank.
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.