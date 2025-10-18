Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Dhanteras and Kati Bihu on Saturday, October 18? Check full RBI schedule here

Bank holiday today: Banks in Guwahati, Assam will be closed today on account of Kati Bihu. Further, while it is not a declared bank holiday, today, October 18 (Saturday), is Dhanteras.

Overall, October 2025 has 21 official bank holidays, including religious and regional festivities of Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja; and the monthly weekly offs.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the central bank. These also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

List of Bank holidays this week: October 18-October 26 October 18 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

Bank Holidays in October: Full list

Banks closed, but you have an emergency? Here's what to do…. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

Also Read | Gold gets a helping hand from dollar’s slip