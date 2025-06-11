Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on June 11 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti?

Bank holiday today: Banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed today on June 11 on account of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa.

With the new month drawing near, we take a look at the official bank holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for June 2025.

Overall, the month has a total of 12 listed holidays, including Bakri Id, besides other regional festivals, and the weekly offs. All banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirments. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for June 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in June 2025 — Check full schedule June 1 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 6 (Friday) — Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Banks closed in Kerala.

June 7 (Saturday) — Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.

June 8 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 14 (Saturday) — Second Saturday — All banks closed pan-India.

June 15 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 22 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odihsa and Manipur.

June 28 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday — All banks closed pan-India.

June 29 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

What to do when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.