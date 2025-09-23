Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday on September 23? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: While not a pan-India holiday, all public and private banks in Jammu and Srinagar, in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, will be closed today, on September 23 (Tuesday).

Jammu and Srinagar will celebrate the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), as per the RBI rules.

What to do in emergencies when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025 September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.