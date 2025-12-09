Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 9 December? Check inside

Bank Holiday Today, 9 December: Banks will be closed today, 9 December, in Kerala due to the first phase of the Kerala local body elections. There is no bank holiday in other parts of India, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Bank holidays differ from region to region, depending on festivals or other special occasions like elections. Since there are Kerala local body polls on Tuesday, there is a bank holiday in Kerala.

Kerala local body polls The first phase of the local body elections in Kerala are underway on Tuesday, 9 December, where seven districts will go into polls.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will vote on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are set to be announced on December 13. All three major political fronts have expressed confidence in winning the Kerala local body polls.

Remaining bank holidays in December 2025 Here is the list of the remaining bank holidays in December 2025.