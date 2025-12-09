Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 9 December? Check inside

Bank Holiday Today, 9 December: Banks will be closed today, 9 December, in Kerala due to the first phase of the Kerala local body elections. There is no bank holiday in other parts of India, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar.
Bank holidays differ from region to region, depending on festivals or other special occasions like elections. Since there are Kerala local body polls on Tuesday, there is a bank holiday in Kerala.
Kerala local body polls
The first phase of the local body elections in Kerala are underway on Tuesday, 9 December, where seven districts will go into polls.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will vote on Tuesday.
According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.
Results for all 1,199 local bodies are set to be announced on December 13. All three major political fronts have expressed confidence in winning the Kerala local body polls.
Remaining bank holidays in December 2025
Here is the list of the remaining bank holidays in December 2025.
- 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.
- 18 December (Thursday) – Bank holiday in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.”
- 19 December (Friday) – On this day, there is a bank holiday in Goa for Goa Liberation Day, marking the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.
- 20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Bank holidays in Sikkim on these days for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Meanwhile, 21 December falls on a Sunday. Banks are generally closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Sikkim.
- 24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.
- 25 December (Thursday) – Bank holiday across the country for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.
- 26 December (Friday) – Bank holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas celebrations. Notably, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekend holidays.
- 30 December (Tuesday) – On this day, Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British publicly. Hence, there is a bank holiday in this region.
- 31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be shut for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity.
Apart from these bank holidays, there will be bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of December as well as all remaining Sundays, as per RBI rules.