Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Durga Puja on September 29? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: September 29 is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
In fact, all seven days next week are a bank holiday in some part of India, due to religious celebrations, local festivities and national holidays amid Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti and weekend leaves.
Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the central bank. These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.