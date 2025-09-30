Bank holidays: Is today a bank holiday for Durga Puja? Check full schedule for this week, and October 2025 list here

Bank holidays schedule: All days of this week are bank holidays in some part of India due to Durga Puja, Navratri and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Today, September 30 is also a holiday for Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
Banks will be closed in multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi on the occasion.
Overall, October 2025 has 21 official bank holidays, including religious and regional festivities of Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja; and the monthly weekly offs.
Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the central bank. These also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
