Bank holiday today: Are banks in Gangtok closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi festival on July 28? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today, on July 28: Banks in northeastern Gangtok city (Sikkim), will remain closed today, July 28 (Monday), due to the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival.

All public and private banks in Gangtok and Sikkim, including the States Bank of India (SBI), will be shut today; to be followed by the weekend holiday on August 3 (Sunday).

Drukpa Tshe-zi is a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar, and marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

Meanwhile, August 2 is a Saturday, but not a weekend holiday. Only the second and fourth Saturdays, besides all Sundays are weekly holidays for banks in India. Overall, are a total oof 15 listed bank holidays in August this year.

What to do in emergencies even banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Bank holidays in August 2025: FULL State-wise holiday list calendar Overall, the month has a total of 15 listed holidays, including Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, besides other regional celebrations, and the Saturday and Sunday weekly offs.

August 3 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 8 — (Friday) — Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujatrat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima; and across India for second Saturday holiday.

August 10 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 13 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 — (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 — (Saturday) — Banks across India closed for fourth Saturday weekend off.

August 24 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25 — (Monday) — Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will be closed on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 — (Thursday) — Banks in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) to be closed for second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.