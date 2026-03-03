Bank holiday today: Are banks shut for Holi, Holika Dahan, Dhulandi, Dol Jatra, Attukal Pongala on 3 Mar? See city list

Bank holiday today: Lenders in cities across India have a holiday on 3 March for Holi, Holika Dahan, Dhulandi, Dol Jatra or Attukal Pongala, as per the official RBI calendar. Here's the full list of cities…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated 3 Mar 2026, 07:12 AM IST
The RBI has listed a total of 18 public holidays for all banks in March 2026 — including private and public lenders such as the State Bank of India.
The RBI has listed a total of 18 public holidays for all banks in March 2026 — including private and public lenders such as the State Bank of India.

Bank holiday today: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official calendar for the year has marked holidays for banks across India on 3 March on occasion of Holi, Holika Dahan, Dhulandi, Dol Jatra and Attukal Pongala.

Overall, the central bank has listed a total of 18 public holidays for all banks in March 2026 — including private and public lenders such as the State Bank of India (SBI). Please note that the total number, also includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays this month.

Further, unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, or customers are informed of technical difficulties, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Is it a bank holiday today? Check full list of cities here

Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.

RBI has declared a bank holiday on 3 March (Tuesday) for the following festivals: Holi (Second Day), Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan, and Attukal Pongala across various cities.

Banks in which cities are closed today? Check list here

  • Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra),
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh),
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand),
  • Guwahati (Assam),
  • Hyderabad (Telangana),
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan),
  • Kolkata (West Bengal),
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Panaji (Goa),
  • Patna (Bihar),
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand),
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and
  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

During this week, banks will also be closed on 4 March for Holi or Holi second day aka Dhuleti, and Yaosang second day and on 8 March for Sunday. Next week also have a long weekend holiday including Friday (Chapchar Kut in Assam), second Saturday and Sunday. So, it is advisable to plan you visits to the bank accordingly.

Banks closed: Here's what you can and cannot do

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holiday list: Check full March 2026 list

  • 1 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 2 March — Monday — Holika Dahan — Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

  • 3 March — Tuesday — Holi (Second Day) / Dol Jatra / Dhulandi / Holika Dahan / Attukal Pongala — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (UP), Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).
  • 4 March — Wednesday — Holi / Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti / Yaosang 2nd Day — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chandigarh (Haryana / Punjab), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).
  • 8 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 13 March — Friday — Chapchar Kut — Aizawl (Mizoram).
  • 14 March — Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off — Pan India.

  • 15 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 17 March — Tuesday — Shab-I-Qadr — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K).
  • 19 March – Thursday — Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Mizoram), Panaji (Goa), Srinagar (J&K), and Vijayawada (AP).
  • 20 March — Friday — Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K), Kochi (Kerala), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (AP).
  • 21 March — Saturday — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul / — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Chennai (TN), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu and Sri Nagar (J&K), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

  • 22 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 26 March — Thursday — Shree Ram Navami — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shimla (HP).
  • 27 March — Friday — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Patna (Bihar), and Vijayawada (AP).
  • 28 March — Saturday — Fourth Saturday weekly off — Pan India
  • 29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Chennai (TN), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

