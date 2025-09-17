Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today, on September 17: Today is Vishwakarma Puja, and many must be wondering if this means that banks in India will be closed on the occassion.

The answer is no. As per the Reserve Bank of India's official list of bank holidays in India for 2025, today is not a bank holiday. In fact, The RBI has listed only two holidays for public and private banks in the week of September 15-21, 2025, due to a regional observance.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays. These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Bank Holiday this week: Unitarian Anniversary Day, Sunday All banks Jammu and Srinagar, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will be closed on September 18 (Thursday) for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. This year (2025), marks the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.

Besides this, banks will also remain shut on September 21 (Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.