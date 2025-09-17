Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check full schedule here

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Sep 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check the full list for September 2025
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check the full list for September 2025 (File )

Bank holiday today, on September 17: Today is Vishwakarma Puja, and many must be wondering if this means that banks in India will be closed on the occassion.

The answer is no. As per the Reserve Bank of India's official list of bank holidays in India for 2025, today is not a bank holiday. In fact, The RBI has listed only two holidays for public and private banks in the week of September 15-21, 2025, due to a regional observance.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays. These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Bank Holiday this week: Unitarian Anniversary Day, Sunday

All banks Jammu and Srinagar, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will be closed on September 18 (Thursday) for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. This year (2025), marks the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.

Besides this, banks will also remain shut on September 21 (Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025

  • September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.
  • September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
  • September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.
  • September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
  • September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Banks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks closed for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17? Check full schedule here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.