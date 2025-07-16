Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today, on July 16, on account of Harela festival celebrations? Check full schedule

Bank holiday today, July 16 (Wednesday): Banks in Dehradun will be closed for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Thus, all public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed in these states today.

Besides today, there are a number of other bank holidays this week, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, Ker Puja, and the second Saturday aand Sunday weekend offs.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly offs for all banks. There are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.