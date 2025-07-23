Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on July 23 on account of Sawan Shivratri? Check full schedule here

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Jul 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Bank holiday today, July 23: A number of schools in Noida have declared a holiday today, July 23, on account of Sawan Shivratri. They also cited likely traffic congestion due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as a reason to shift some classes online, according to s report by the Hindustan Times.

Work this in mind, customers may worry that banks are also closed on July 23 for Sawan Shivratri. They added not. As per the official bank holidays list for 2025, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), today is not a holiday.

Notably, there are a number of holidays for banks across India during the week, including for the Buddhist festival of Drukpa Tshe-zi in Gangtok, and the Saturday and Sunday weekend leaves. There is also a likely long weekend this week, so check with your local bank branch for their official schedule.

The second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

Bank holidays in July 2025: FULL State-wise holiday list calendar

  • July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.
  • July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.
  • July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.
  • July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 14 (Monday) — Beh Deinkhlam — Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.
  • July 16 (Wednesday) — Harela — Banks in Dehradun will be closed for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

  • July 17 (Thursday) — Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh — Banks will remain shut in Shillong, marking the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.
  • July 19 (Saturday) — Ker Puja — Banks in Agartala will be closed for Ker Puja, a festival celebrated in Tripura. It is dedicated to Ker, the region's guardian deity, who protects from calamities and external threats.
  • July 20 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 26 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for fourth Saturday.
  • July 27 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 28 (Monday) — Drukpa Tshe-zi — Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. This day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

