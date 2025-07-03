Bank holiday today: Are banks in Tripura closed for Kharchi Puja on July 3? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today, July 3: Across the north-eastern state of Tripura and its capital Agartala, banks will be closed today (July 3, Thursday), for Kharchi Puja.
Kharchi Puja is a Hindu festival, celebrated in Tripura, that is dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.
Over this week, banks in India and in various states will have holidays for Guru Hargobind's birthday and the weekend as well. Overall, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of seven holidays in July this year. Besides this, all banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirments. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.
