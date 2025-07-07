Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Muharram on July 7? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: The first month of the Islamic calendar Muharram began on June 27, which means that the most auspicious 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, was observed on Sunday, July 6, as per list of Gazetted holidays. Monday, July 7 is thus not a listed holiday, and banks will function as usual.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Muharram 2025: How is it observed? Considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram marks the mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

On Muharram, mourners gather at mosques to offer prayers and take out solemn processions to grieve the death of the Prophet's grandson, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala.

Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas symbolising the tomb of Imam Hussain, are an integral part of the processions. Made primarily of a bamboo structure, the Tazias are adorned with vibrant coloured fabrics, and ornate detailing.

Bank holidays in July 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.

July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

Also Read | Banks will remain closed for THESE 7 days in July 2025, check full list here