Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Muharram on July 7? Check full schedule here

Muharram began on June 27, with Ashura observed on July 6. Banks will operate normally on July 7, as it is not a listed holiday. July has seven bank holidays, besides the Saturdays and Sunday weekly offs — check the full schedule here…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 Jul 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Ashura was observed on July 6 this year, thus banks are open on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Ashura was observed on July 6 this year, thus banks are open on Monday, July 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Bank holiday today: The first month of the Islamic calendar Muharram began on June 27, which means that the most auspicious 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, was observed on Sunday, July 6, as per list of Gazetted holidays. Monday, July 7 is thus not a listed holiday, and banks will function as usual.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Also Read | Are schools open today — July 7? Check Muharram holiday date

Muharram 2025: How is it observed?

Considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram marks the mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

On Muharram, mourners gather at mosques to offer prayers and take out solemn processions to grieve the death of the Prophet's grandson, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala.

Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas symbolising the tomb of Imam Hussain, are an integral part of the processions. Made primarily of a bamboo structure, the Tazias are adorned with vibrant coloured fabrics, and ornate detailing.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from July 6-13? Check schedule

Bank holidays in July 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar

  • July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.
  • July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.
  • July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

Also Read | Banks will remain closed for THESE 7 days in July 2025, check full list here
  • July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.
  • July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 14 (Monday) — Beh Deinkhlam — Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.
  • July 16 (Wednesday) — Harela — Banks in Dehradun will be closed for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.
  • July 17 (Thursday) — Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh — Banks will remain shut in Shillong, marking the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.
  • July 19 (Saturday) — Ker Puja — Banks in Agartala will be closed for Ker Puja, a festival celebrated in Tripura. It is dedicated to Ker, the region's guardian deity, who protects from calamities and external threats.
  • July 26 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for fourth Saturday.
  • July 27 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 28 (Monday) — Drukpa Tshe-zi — Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. This day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Muharram on July 7? Check full schedule here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.