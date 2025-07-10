Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Guru Purnima on July 10? Check full schedule here

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Jul 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Today is Guru Purnima, or Teacher's Day in India, but Thursday, July 10 is not a listed holiday this year, and banks will function as usual.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Guru Purnima 2025

Guru Purnima, an auspicious occasion celebrated across India, is a day dedicated to honouring our teachers — be it spiritual guides or academic mentors. It emphasises and promotes the values of gratitude, reverence, wisdom, and knowledge.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) on the full moon day (Purnima).

In Hinduism, the day holds great religious importance, commemorating the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the legendary sage who compiled the Hindu epic — Mahabharata and is revered as one of the greatest spiritual teachers in Indian tradition.

The festival also holds deep significance in Buddhism, and Jainism.

Buddhists mark this day in honour of Lord Buddha, as it is believed he delivered his first sermon at Sarnath on this very date after attaining enlightenment.

Jains observe Guru Purnima to pay respects to Lord Mahavira and his chief disciple Gautam Swami.

Bank holidays in July 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar

  • July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.
  • July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.
  • July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.
  • July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 14 (Monday) — Beh Deinkhlam — Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

  • July 16 (Wednesday) — Harela — Banks in Dehradun will be closed for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.
  • July 17 (Thursday) — Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh — Banks will remain shut in Shillong, marking the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.
  • July 19 (Saturday) — Ker Puja — Banks in Agartala will be closed for Ker Puja, a festival celebrated in Tripura. It is dedicated to Ker, the region's guardian deity, who protects from calamities and external threats.
  • July 26 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for fourth Saturday.
  • July 27 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.
  • July 28 (Monday) — Drukpa Tshe-zi — Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. This day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

