Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Guru Purnima on July 10? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: Today is Guru Purnima, or Teacher's Day in India, but Thursday, July 10 is not a listed holiday this year, and banks will function as usual.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Guru Purnima 2025 Guru Purnima, an auspicious occasion celebrated across India, is a day dedicated to honouring our teachers — be it spiritual guides or academic mentors. It emphasises and promotes the values of gratitude, reverence, wisdom, and knowledge.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) on the full moon day (Purnima).

In Hinduism, the day holds great religious importance, commemorating the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the legendary sage who compiled the Hindu epic — Mahabharata and is revered as one of the greatest spiritual teachers in Indian tradition.

The festival also holds deep significance in Buddhism, and Jainism.

Buddhists mark this day in honour of Lord Buddha, as it is believed he delivered his first sermon at Sarnath on this very date after attaining enlightenment.

Jains observe Guru Purnima to pay respects to Lord Mahavira and his chief disciple Gautam Swami.

Also Read | Who is Francesca Albanese? UN expert sanctioned by Trump over Israel criticism

Bank holidays in July 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.

July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.

July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

July 14 (Monday) — Beh Deinkhlam — Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

Also Read | Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Brazil after spat with President Lula