Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7?

Bank holiday today: Today, September 7, is Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrated all across India. So, are banks closed today on account of Ganpati festival? The answer is yes.
All private and public banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed today (September 7) on for Ganesh Chaturthi and also tomorrow (September 8), because it is a Sunday.
September 2024 has at least 14 listed holidays (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is are also some long weekends, so plan visits to your bank accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:
September 1 — Sunday — All over India
September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India
September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha
September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan
September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala
September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala
September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India
September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim
September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala
September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala
September 22 — Sunday — All over India
September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana
September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India
September 29 — Sunday — All over India
For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.
Notably, bank customers should note that non-working days in India vary state wise, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday calendar or list in order to be properly informed.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess