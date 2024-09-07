Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7?

Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7?

Jocelyn Fernandes

Bank Holiday today: All banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals.

Bank holidays today: September 2024 has two Saturdays and five Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Check with your local branch for their list.

Bank holiday today: Today, September 7, is Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrated all across India. So, are banks closed today on account of Ganpati festival? The answer is yes.

All private and public banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed today (September 7) on for Ganesh Chaturthi and also tomorrow (September 8), because it is a Sunday.

September 2024 has at least 14 listed holidays (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is are also some long weekends, so plan visits to your bank accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

September 1 — Sunday — All over India

September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 22 — Sunday — All over India

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

Online Banking Services

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Notably, bank customers should note that non-working days in India vary state wise, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday calendar or list in order to be properly informed.

How Are Holidays Decided?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.