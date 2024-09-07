Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7?

Bank Holiday today: All banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals.

Bank holiday today: Today, September 7, is Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrated all across India. So, are banks closed today on account of Ganpati festival? The answer is yes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All private and public banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed today (September 7) on for Ganesh Chaturthi and also tomorrow (September 8), because it is a Sunday.

September 2024 has at least 14 listed holidays (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is are also some long weekends, so plan visits to your bank accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024 September 1 — Sunday — All over India

September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 22 — Sunday — All over India

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

Online Banking Services For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, bank customers should note that non-working days in India vary state wise, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday calendar or list in order to be properly informed.

How Are Holidays Decided? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.