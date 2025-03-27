Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr? Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Bank holidays today: Banks in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to have extended holidays this week, from Thursday, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr to Friday Jumat prayers on March 28, Sunday weekly off on March 30, and Ramzan Eid on March 31.
We look at whether customers can expect a long weekend off and when banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir and across all states in the country.
Notably, banks in different states in India have varying holidays due to local festivities and religious celebrations, besides various national and gazetted holidays. The official list of dates is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. You are advised to check with your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specifiy notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.
However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on the particular dates.
