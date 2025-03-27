Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr? Check here

Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on March 27 for Shab-I-Qadr in Jammu & Kashmir? Check details here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published27 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on March 27 for Shab-I-Qadr in Jammu & Kashmir? Take a look at the bank holiday schedule for this week.
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on March 27 for Shab-I-Qadr in Jammu & Kashmir? Take a look at the bank holiday schedule for this week. (Mint)

Bank holidays today: Banks in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to have extended holidays this week, from Thursday, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr to Friday Jumat prayers on March 28, Sunday weekly off on March 30, and Ramzan Eid on March 31.

We look at whether customers can expect a long weekend off and when banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir and across all states in the country.

Notably, banks in different states in India have varying holidays due to local festivities and religious celebrations, besides various national and gazetted holidays. The official list of dates is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. You are advised to check with your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Bank Holidays this Week (March 27, 28, 30, 31): Check the Full Schedule Here

  • March 27, Thursday — Shab-I-Qadr — in Jammu & Kashmir
  • March 28, Friday — Jumat-ul-Vida — in Jammu & Kashmir
  • March 30 — Sunday — Weekly Off Across India
  • March 31, Monday — Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr) — Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh
  • Notably, March 29 (Saturday) is not a bank holiday as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Usually banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have the second and fourth Saturdays of a month as weekly off. All Sundays in a month are also the weekly holiday.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays?

Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specifiy notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on the particular dates.

First Published:27 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
