Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today, on March 28, for Jumat-ul-Vida? Check here

Bank holidays today: Banks in the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to have extended holidays this week, from Thursday, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr to Friday March 28, for Jumat-ul-Vida, the Sunday weekly off on March 30, and Ramzan Eid on March 31.

Thus, we look at what customers can expect during what is essentially a long weekend off till Monday in Jammu & Kashmir; besides the bank holiday for Ramzan Eid and weekly off in other Indian states.

Banks across Indian states could have different holiday schedules due to local festivals and religious celebrations. These are in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays declared.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its official bank holiday list, annually, at the start of the year. You are advised to check with your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Bank Holidays this Week (March 28, 30, 31): Check the Full Schedule Here March 27, Thursday — Shab-I-Qadr — in Jammu & Kashmir

March 28, Friday — Jumat-ul-Vida — in Jammu & Kashmir

March 30 — Sunday — Weekly Off Across India

March 31, Monday — Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr) — Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

Notably, March 29 (Saturday) is not a bank holiday as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Usually banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have the second and fourth Saturdays of a month as weekly off. All Sundays in a month are also the weekly holiday.

What is Jumat-ul-Vida? Jumat ul Vida, which translates to “Friday of Farewell” in English, is an Arabic term, also known as Al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah. It is observed on the last Friday of Ramzan. In Islam, Friday is considered as the holiest day of the week. It is known as Jumu’a or ‘Jummah’.

Muslims are rewarded for attending the mosque early in the morning for prayers on Jumat ul Vida. Around the world, Muslims commemorate the day by reciting the holy Quran, offering special congregational prayers and engaging in acts of charity.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specifiy notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.