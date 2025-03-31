Bank holiday: Are banks closed today, March 31, for Eid-ul-Fitr? Check here

Bank holidays today: Public and private banks across the country are closed today for Ramzan Eid (also known as Ramadan Eid or Id-ul-Fitr) and tomorrow for the yearly bank account closing day, in an extended holiday since Sunday (weekly off). Take a look at the details and bank holiday schedule for April 2025 here.
Banks across Indian states could have different holidays listed due to local festivities and religious celebrations. These are in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays. Thus, we look at what customers can expect during the bank holidays on March 31 and April 1; and Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday, among others, during the month of April.
Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. You are advised to check with your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.
