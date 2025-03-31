Bank holiday: Are banks closed today, March 31, for Eid-ul-Fitr? Check here

Bank holidays today: Public and private banks across the country are closed today for Ramzan Eid (also known as Ramadan Eid or Id-ul-Fitr) and tomorrow for the yearly bank account closing day, in an extended holiday since Sunday (weekly off). Take a look at the details and bank holiday schedule for April 2025 here.

Banks across Indian states could have different holidays listed due to local festivities and religious celebrations. These are in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays. Thus, we look at what customers can expect during the bank holidays on March 31 and April 1; and Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday, among others, during the month of April.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. You are advised to check with your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Bank Holidays on March 31 and April 1, 2025 March 31, Monday — Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr) — Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

April 1, Tuesday — Banks' Yearly Account Closing/Sarhul — All banks across India will be closed for the final yearly account finalisation. In Jharkhand, banks will also be closed for the tribal festival of Sarhul, which marks the start of a new year.

Check Full Bank Holidays List for April 2025 April 5, Saturday — Banks in Telangana will be closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary.

April 6, Sunday — Weekly off for all banks across India.

April 10, Thursday — Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana for Mahavir Jayanti to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir.

April 12, Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off for all banks across India.

April 13, Sunday — Weekly off for all banks across India.

April 14, Monday — Banks will be closed in many states for the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, aka Ambedkar Jayathi, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. The day also marks various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15, Tuesday — Banks will remain closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals, including Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18, Friday — Banks will remain closed for services in states including, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar on this day to mark Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 20, Sunday — Weekly off for all banks across India.

April 21, Monday — Banks will remain closed in Tripura for Garia Puja, a tribal festival observed in the state.

April 26, Saturday — Fourth Saturday weekly off for all banks across India.

April 27, Sunday — Weekly off for all banks across India.

April 29, Tuesday — Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh on this day to celebrate Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30, Wednesday — Banks will be closed in Karnataka to observe Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues. However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.