Buddha Purnima: Bank customers must note that the banks will remain shut in many parts of the country today on account of Buddha Purnima, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Bank holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state.

As per the guidelines from the RBI, all private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays. Hence, banks will remain shut on May 30 as it is Sunday.

Banks closed today on account of Buddha Pournima

Banks will remain closed today in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar.

Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.