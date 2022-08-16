Bank holiday today: Last week, the banks were closed for three days in a row. This week too, there are several bank holidays. On August 15 when India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the banks across the country were closed due to the national holiday. So, this week started with a bank holiday. Even today banks are closed in some cities due to Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi). Banks will remain also remain closed on August 18 and 19 to celebrate Janmashtami.

Bank Holidays this week

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) (Tuesday)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.

August 18: Janmashtami (Thursday)

Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi (Friday)

Banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Saturday)

Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad

August 21: Sunday

Other bank holidays this month

Overall, the banks will be closed for 18 days this month.

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

All banks remain closed on Sundays and second and last Saturdays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.