Bank holiday today: List of days when banks will remain closed this week

Bank holiday today: Last week, the banks were closed for three days in a row. This week too, there are several bank holidays. On August 15 when India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the banks across the country were closed due to the national holiday. So, this week started with a bank holiday. Even today banks are closed in some cities due to Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi). Banks will remain also remain closed on August 18 and 19 to celebrate Janmashtami.

