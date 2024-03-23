Bank Holiday Today on March 23: Are banks closed today on Saturday? Check here
Bank Holiday March 2024: There are 14 days of bank closures this March, including national holidays such as Chapchar Kut and Mahashivratri, Holi and Good Friday. Besides these, the weekend breaks every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday add to the total.
Bank Holiday March 2024: All public banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed today (March 23) on account of it being the fourth Saturday of the month. Notably, combined with Sunday (March 24) and Monday (Holi) bank holidays, customers can look forward to a long Holi weekend.