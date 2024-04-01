Bank Holiday on April 01: There are a total of 12 days of bank closures in April 2024, including national holidays, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday.

Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks will remain closed on April 1 for annual closing in most states across India. There are a few exceptions such as Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new financial year 2024-25 will begin on April 1 and all the banks are busy completing their fiscal year-end formalities. The normal services in banks are interrupted during this period and most of the staff works overtime to finish all the required procedures.

Overall, the banks in India will remain shut for 12 days in April 2024. This will differ in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, for reasons like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The holiday calendar is decided by the RBI and the corresponding state governments. The regional holidays of the banks vary depending on the local customs of different states.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in April 2024 April 5 bank holiday: On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 bank holiday: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regular Bank Closures Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs Notably, regardless of a national or state holiday, online banking services continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it becomes important that customers keep an eye out for the bank holiday schedule and note specific dates to plan their visits.

While our list provides a general overview, it's important to note that regional variations might exist. To ensure you're fully prepared, double-check with your specific bank branch or their official website for the most up-to-date and accurate holiday schedule in your local area.

Bank Holidays List for 2024 The RBI releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the central bank communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

