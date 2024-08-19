Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here

Bank Holiday today: Today, August 19, is the festival of Rakhi also known as Raksha Bandhan, and it is hence a bank holiday in some states across the country. These states are — Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official list of holidays has designated August 19 as a holiday for banks in various cities on account of Raksha Bandhan, Jhulana Purnima and birth anniversary of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Banks will be closed in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla on account of Rakhi / Raksha Bandhan and the other festivals.

Meanwhile, besides festivals and national holidays, August 2024 also has a total of two Saturdays and four Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Overall, the month has nine bank holidays.