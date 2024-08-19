Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here

Bank Holiday today: All national and private banks in India will be closed for around nine days in August 2024, This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and other regional and religious holidays.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Aug 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Bank Holiday today: Banks are closed today in some Indian states for the festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan
Bank Holiday today: Banks are closed today in some Indian states for the festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan(Mint)

Bank Holiday today: Today, August 19, is the festival of Rakhi also known as Raksha Bandhan, and it is hence a bank holiday in some states across the country. These states are — Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official list of holidays has designated August 19 as a holiday for banks in various cities on account of Raksha Bandhan, Jhulana Purnima and birth anniversary of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. 

Banks will be closed in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla on account of Rakhi / Raksha Bandhan and the other festivals. 

Meanwhile, besides festivals and national holidays, August 2024 also has a total of two Saturdays and four Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Overall, the month has nine bank holidays.

Customers should note that non-working days for banks differs from state to state in India, and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before to keep informed.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? Check details here

