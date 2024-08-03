Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 3 for Saturday? Check details here

Bank Holiday today: All national and private banks in India will be closed for around nine days in August 2024, This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and other regional and religious holidays.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Aug 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Bank Holiday today: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the first Saturday of the month and thus is not a holiday.
Bank Holiday today: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the first Saturday of the month and thus is not a holiday.(Mint)

Bank Holiday today: Today, August 3, is a Saturday. But is it a bank holiday? The answer is no. That is because banks in India have the second and fourth Saturdays off during any given month. Today is the first Saturday of August and is hence a working day for banks across the country.

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month also have a total of two Saturdays and four Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Overall, August 2024 has nine bank holidays.

Customers should note that non-working days for banks differs from state to state in India, and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before to keep informed.

August 2024 has at least nine listed non-working days (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is also a long weekend at the months-end, so plan your bank visits accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2024

  • August 15: Banks will be closed across the country for Independence Day and Parsi New Year on this day. 
  • August 19: Banks in Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will stay shut on this day for the festival of Rakhi. 
  • August 26: Most states will see their banks closed on this day for the festival of Krishna Janmabhoomi. 
  • Weekend Holidays: Sunday leaves are on August 4, 11, 18, and 25; while second Saturday off is on August 10 and fourth Saturday off is on August 24.

Online Banking Services

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 3 for Saturday? Check details here

