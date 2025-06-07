Bank holiday today on Bakrid: Are banks open or closed on June 7 for Eid al-Adha? Check region-wise list

Bakrid 2025 Bank holiday today: Banks in most parts of India will be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, on account of Bakrid, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, whereas they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. June 7 is the first Saturday of the month, hence banks will be open in the regions where the RBI has not designated a bank holiday for Bakrid.

Bank holiday for Bakrid 2025 Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is the second holiest festival for the followers of Islam and will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India. This important festival is deeply significant in Islam and is celebrated enthusiastically by Muslims worldwide. According to the Islamic calendar, it takes place on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Bakrid 2025 bank holiday — Region-wise holiday list Banks will be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Notably, banks will be open on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gangtok and Itanagar.

When are banks closed? Banks remain closed second, fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Apart from weekends, banks are closed for national, regional, and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.

Customers should keep in mind that bank holidays vary by state in India, so it's advisable to verify the holiday list with the local bank branch before planning a visit.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Adha advisory for Delhiites bans sacrifice of cows and camels

Upcoming bank holidays In June 2025, banks are scheduled to be closed for four days, including Bakrid bank holiday, apart from weekends. Here's a list of upcoming state-wise bank holidays for next month.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.