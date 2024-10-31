Bank holiday today on Diwali: Are banks open or closed in your state on October 31? Check here

Bank holiday today on Diwali 2024: Diwali's five-day Hindu festival marks the victory of light over darkness. Observed on different days in various states, bank closures will occur on October 31 and November 1 due to the festival and related celebrations across India.

31 Oct 2024
Picture for representation. Diwali 2024 bank holiday: According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali, or Deepawali, will be celebrated on October 31
Picture for representation. Diwali 2024 bank holiday: According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali, or Deepawali, will be celebrated on October 31

Diwali is a major Hindu festival that signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This vibrant celebration lasts for five days. Given India's rich tapestry of traditions and customs, the festival is observed on different days across various states, resulting in nationwide bank holidays.

The festivities began with Dhanteras on October 29 and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on November 3, leading to widespread bank closures throughout this time.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali, or Deepawali, will be celebrated on October 31

Diwali 2024: Bank Holiday on November 1 (Friday)

Banks will also be closed in states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to the observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

Bank holiday on November 1

On November 2, banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states will be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It's important to note that this day falls on the first Saturday of the month, which typically is not a holiday.

Bank holiday on November 2

On November 3, banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday.

 

 

 

Banking

