Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on Saturday, September 27? Check full schedule here

Banks will next be closed today and tomorrow during the weekend on September 27 and 28 — for fourth Saturday and Sunday leaves, respectively, according to the RBI rules.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published27 Sep 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Banks will be closed this weekend in accordance with RBI rules.
Banks will be closed this weekend in accordance with RBI rules. (Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury)

Bank holiday today: Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will next be closed today and tomorrow during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), according to the RBI rules.

Also Read | Who is Shailesh Chandra, new Tata Motors CEO?

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025

  • September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Shillong for observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.
  • September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
  • September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.
  • September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
  • September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
  • Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28. Notably, all Sundays in a month are off for bank workers.
  • Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13 (second Saturday), and September 27 (fourth Saturday).

Also Read | Fighting rabies: India to share winning strategy with Southeast Asian neighbours

Banks closed, but you have an emergency? Here's what to do….

  • You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
  • For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

State Bank Of IndiaSBIBanks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks closed today on Saturday, September 27? Check full schedule here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.