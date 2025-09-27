Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on Saturday, September 27? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will next be closed today and tomorrow during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), according to the RBI rules.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025 September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Shillong for observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28. Notably, all Sundays in a month are off for bank workers.

Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13 (second Saturday), and September 27 (fourth Saturday).

