Holi Bank Holiday on March 25, 2024: All banks — public and private — will be closed today on March 25 (Monday) on account of the Holi festival. Notably, this has been a long weekend off for banks with services being shut since March 23 for fourth Saturday and on March 24 for Sunday leaves.

However, while Holi is being celebrated in most states on March 25, please note that some holiday dates will differ as per the local customs and among states.

Public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days in March 2024, including public holidays, state-specific holidays, the mandated second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in March 2024

National Holidays

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

State Holidays

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Closures

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs

Notably, regardless of a national or state holiday, online banking services continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it becomes important that customers keep an eye out for the bank holiday schedule and note specific dates to plan their visits.

While our list provides a general overview, it's important to note that regional variations might exist. To ensure you're fully prepared, double-check with your specific bank branch or their official website for the most up-to-date and accurate holiday schedule in your local area.

Bank Holidays List for 2024

The RBI releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the central bank communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

