Bank Holiday Today on March 25: Are all banks closed for Holi today? Check details here
Holi Bank Holiday on March 25: There are a total of 14 days of bank closures in March 2024, including national holidays such as Holi and Good Friday. Besides these, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday add to the total, making this Holi weekend a long one for many.
Holi Bank Holiday on March 25, 2024: All banks — public and private — will be closed today on March 25 (Monday) on account of the Holi festival. Notably, this has been a long weekend off for banks with services being shut since March 23 for fourth Saturday and on March 24 for Sunday leaves.