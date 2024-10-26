Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, October 26?

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are bound by holiday schedules which are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In addition to national and state holidays, banks remain closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday of every month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, October 26, being the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will remain closed. As the month of October comes to a close, here's a look at the bank holidays for the next month, i.e. November.

November 01 Diwali

November 09 (Second Saturday) Bank Holiday

November 15 Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 23(Fourth Saturday) Bank Holiday

In addition, banks will be closed on four Sundays of the month, i.e. November 3, 10, 17, 24.

Diwali bank holidays November also has one of the biggest festivals, Diwali, upcoming. While confusions prevail over whether ‘Festival of Lights’ would be celebrated on October 31 or November 1. In fact some states will have a long weekend holiday from October 31-November 3.

October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.

November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a holiday.

November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

However, customers would be able to avail online services either through their individual bank apps, or the bank's website. ATMs, and cash deposit machines for self-deposit, also remain open on all days, irrespective of the bank holidays and festive occasions.