Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 13 December for Second Saturday weekend off?

Bank holiday today: There are a total of 17 holidays for public and private banks in India in December 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official state-wise calendar for 2025-26. These include the weekend leaves (Second Saturday, Fourth Saturday, all Sundays) and other important regional or religious occasions.
In case you have an emergency need on a bank holiday, online and mobile app banking services are available even on national holidays (unless prior notification is sent to users for technical or other reasons). For cash, you can use the local ATMs, online banking or fintech apps, and the UPI function.
Banks across India will be closed today, on 13 December, because it is the second Saturday of the month. This is as per RBI mandate.
Further, it is also a long weekend off, as 14 December is Sunday, and 12 December was a holiday in Meghalaya to commemorate the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.
Notably, all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India, are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in a month. They work as usual on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of all months.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.