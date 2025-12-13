Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 13 December for Second Saturday weekend off?

Bank holiday today: There are a total of 17 holidays for public and private banks in India in December 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official state-wise calendar for 2025-26. These include the weekend leaves (Second Saturday, Fourth Saturday, all Sundays) and other important regional or religious occasions.

In case you have an emergency need on a bank holiday, online and mobile app banking services are available even on national holidays (unless prior notification is sent to users for technical or other reasons). For cash, you can use the local ATMs, online banking or fintech apps, and the UPI function.

Is it a long weekend leave for banks? Banks across India will be closed today, on 13 December, because it is the second Saturday of the month. This is as per RBI mandate.

Further, it is also a long weekend off, as 14 December is Sunday, and 12 December was a holiday in Meghalaya to commemorate the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.

Notably, all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India, are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in a month. They work as usual on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of all months.

Bank holidays schedule in December 2025: Full List 1 December (Monday) – Banks will be closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa are scheduled to be closed to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the death anniversary of the saint.

7 December (Sunday) — Pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.

12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.

13 December (Saturday) – Second Saturday of the month is a holiday for all banks across India.

14 December (Sunday) — Pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.

18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.”

19 December (Friday) – On this day, banks in Goa will be closed for Goa Liberation Day, marking the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.

20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Meanwhile, 21 December falls on a Sunday. Banks are generally closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Sikkim.

21 December (Sunday) — Pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.

24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.

25 December (Thursday) – Banks across the country will be closed for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. Notably, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekend holidays.

27 December (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday of the month is a holiday for all banks across India.

28 December (Sunday) — Pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.

30 December (Tuesday) – On this day, Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British publicly. Hence, banks will remain closed in this region.

31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be shut for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity.