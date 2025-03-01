Bank holiday today: All private, government, cooperative and other banks remain closed on Sundays and every fourth and second Saturday of the month. As we welcome March on Saturday, know whether banks will remain open or closed today.

Are banks closed or open today? Banks will remain open today, March 1, as it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, banks will remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Also Read | RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday for fiscal-end closures

People often prepare to finish their pending financial tasks during weekend. As banks will remain open this Saturday, they can visit their concerned bank offices to finish their pending financial tasks.

Planning according to the RBI bank holiday calendar helps in avoiding delays in finishing financial tasks. With the onset of a new month of the year 2025, here are details about all bank holidays in March.

Bank holidays March All state-owned and private banks in India will remain shut for up to eight days in March apart from second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Bank holidays in March are falling on the occasion of Holi, Holika Dahan, Chapchar Kut, Bihar Diwas, hab-I-Qadr, Ramzan, etc.

According to the bank holiday calendar of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31.

These bank holidays are not applicable on all the regions across India and bank holidays on these dates may vary from state to state.

These bank holidays are given under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which is linked to the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, these transactions will not be available on the designated bank holidays.