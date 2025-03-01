Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 1? Know here

Bank Holiday today: On March 1, banks will be open as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, banks close on every second and fourth Saturday. Read clear confusion about Saturday bank holiday 

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Bank holiday today: Are banks closed or open today?

Bank holiday today: All private, government, cooperative and other banks remain closed on Sundays and every fourth and second Saturday of the month. As we welcome March on Saturday, know whether banks will remain open or closed today.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on February 26, due to Mahashivratri?

Are banks closed or open today?

Banks will remain open today, March 1, as it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, banks will remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Advertisement
Also Read | RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday for fiscal-end closures

People often prepare to finish their pending financial tasks during weekend. As banks will remain open this Saturday, they can visit their concerned bank offices to finish their pending financial tasks.

Planning according to the RBI bank holiday calendar helps in avoiding delays in finishing financial tasks. With the onset of a new month of the year 2025, here are details about all bank holidays in March.

Bank holidays March

All state-owned and private banks in India will remain shut for up to eight days in March apart from second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Bank holidays in March are falling on the occasion of Holi, Holika Dahan, Chapchar Kut, Bihar Diwas, hab-I-Qadr, Ramzan, etc.

According to the bank holiday calendar of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31.

Advertisement
Also Read | India must grow at 7.8% annually to be high-income country by 2047: World Bank

These bank holidays are not applicable on all the regions across India and bank holidays on these dates may vary from state to state.

These bank holidays are given under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which is linked to the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, these transactions will not be available on the designated bank holidays.

When banks are closed, people can carry out half of their financial tasks with online banking. The facility provides bank customers the option to carry out transactions, open bank account, demand draft, RTGS, etc.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 1? Know here
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 07:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App